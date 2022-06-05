BATCHELDER, Mansfield



Mansfield M. Batchelder, 83, died peacefully on June 2. He was born May 20,1939 in Plainfield, Vermont and was the son of Guy and Marjorie Batchelder. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen; two daughters, Beth Majure and Barbara Garmon as well as two grandchildren, Mary and Madeline Majure. He graduated from Babson College in Wellesley, MA in 1962 and retired from a long career in finance with Suntrust in 2000. He went on to help people locally and on mission trips around the world including Russia, India, Nicaragua, Haiti and Romania. He enjoyed travel, genealogy, sailing, skiing and would fondly talk about his horse Frosty. In 2012 he was generously gifted with a life extending kidney by his good friend, Rich Puddy. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Norcross First United Methodist Church on Wednesday June 8 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, Alzheimer's Association or Samaritan's Purse. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30328. (770) 4487-5757.



