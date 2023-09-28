BASS, Teresa "Terry"



Teresa "Terry" Bradshaw Bass, 70, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on September 24, 2023. She was born on November 6, 1952 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Terry was a kind, considerate, and intelligent woman, known for her beauty and her love for animals. She was a wonderful wife and mother, deeply cherished by her family.



Terry graduated from Hixson High School in Chattanooga and went on to achieve academic excellence. She earned her bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, graduating magna cum laude. Terry continued her education and obtained a law degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.



Professionally, Terry had a successful career as an environmental attorney. She also served as a lawyer and legal clerk for the Montana Supreme Court for 17 years, where she made significant contributions to the legal field.



Terry is survived by her loving husband, Barry; her children, April Levesque, Sean (Susie) Currey; and her bonus children, Babette Raines, Angela (Rob) Chapman, Michael (Traci) Bass, Bobby Bass, and Daniel Bass; as well as her sister, Linda (David) Sawyer; brother, Charlie (Cindy) Bradshaw; and a large, loving extended family, including nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to Terry's niece, Robin Roper who lovingly cared for her through her final days.



A remembrance service to honor Terry's life is being planned for the coming spring. Details regarding the date and location will be announced in the weeks to come.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to your local animal shelter. Terry had a deep love for animals, and supporting these organizations would be a meaningful way to honor her memory.



Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com 423-877-3524.



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