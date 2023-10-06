BASS, Octavius
Age 34, of Blytheville, AR, passed away on September 25, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11 AM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
BASS, Octavius
Age 34, of Blytheville, AR, passed away on September 25, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11 AM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral