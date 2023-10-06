Obituaries

Bass, Octavius

Oct 6, 2023

BASS, Octavius

Age 34, of Blytheville, AR, passed away on September 25, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11 AM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

