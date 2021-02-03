Bass, Marion

BASS, Jr., Marion Frederick



Marion Bass passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his home in Charlotte, NC, after a courageous nine-year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 81 years old.



He was born on September 29, 1939 in Fayetteville, NC to Marion Franklin Bass and Lola Autry Bass. After graduating from Massey Hill High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Edith Frances Dawsey. After his service in the Air Force, he earned his degree from Pembroke University in 1965.



He began his career in the Department of Social Services in Fayetteville before beginning his true passion in the investment and real estate business. He worked for Western Reserve Financial in Columbia, SC and then moved his family to Charlotte in 1972. In 1973 he formed Marion Bass Financial Group (MBFG). An eternal optimist, Marion grew the business over the next 28 years through hard work and ingenuity. He was extremely proud to say that his three children all worked with him at MBFG at some point in their careers.



Marion was a devoted member of Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte. He also gave back to his alma mater by serving two four-year terms on the Board of Trustees at Pembroke University. During his time on the Board, the school changed its name to University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Given his dedication to the school, the Board named an endowment chair in his honor called the Marion Bass Distinguished Professorship in STEM in 2012.



After his wife of 46 years passed in 2004, Marion was truly blessed again when he married Deborah Ann Campbell in 2005. Debbie was his loving and devoted wife for 15 years.



Marion's greatest love was his family. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and eight grandchildren. He was a devoted Grandad who attended countless sporting events, school plays and activities. Always the devoted fan of his beloved UNC Tarheels, he attended numerous basketball and football games over the years.



Marion will be remembered most for his incredibly positive outlook on life. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three children, Mark and wife Tisha of Charlotte; Scott and wife JoEllyn of Atlanta; and daughter, Meredith and husband Paul of Charlotte. He was blessed with eight grandchildren: Cole, Taylor, Tyler, Samuel, Leah, Anna, Blake and Ryan. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Canady and husband Larry of Fayetteville.



He was preceded in death by his first wife Edith Bass; father Marion Bass; and mother Lola Bass.



The family would like to thank Dr. Ghosh and his incredible team at Levine Cancer Institute for tirelessly caring for Marion until his final days. We would also like to thank Dr. Livingston of LCI for his initial treatments and care of Marion. We are forever grateful to you all.



Due to Covid, the family is having a private memorial at the Bass home. Marion will be laid to rest in the columbarium at Providence Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Levine Cancer Institute.



