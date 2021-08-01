BASS, Joel Lance



Bass, Joel Lance, age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed on July 22, 2021.



Joel was born on March 3, 1953 in St. Louis, MO, to Bernice Musen Bass and the late Norman Stanley Bass. He attended school in Atlanta and lived in the area his entire life. By staying close to his Atlanta roots, he was blessed with a group of close friends and family that he cherished. Joel had a big smile, a warm heart, was kind to all, and never met a stranger. He will be missed dearly by everyone who had the joy to know him.



Joel is survived by his mother, Bernice Bass; sister, Beverly Bass (Mark Taylor); brother, Brad Bass (Melinda); and nieces, Madison Bass- Taylor, Sarah Bass Hall (Griffin), and Katherine Bass.



For donation information, please visit www.southcare.us/obituaries.

