Bason, Clifford

Clifford Bason, age 79, of Decatur, Georgia, passed peacefully August 29, 2023. Clifford Bason was born May 20, 2023. He born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late Arthur Jarrell and Maybelle Fain Bason.



He was the fifth and the youngest child of the family. He received his early education in Chattanooga public schools. After relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of nine, he completed his education at Lena Jean Campbell Elementary School and graduated from Luther Judson Price High School. While at Price, Clifford participated in the French Club, played football, sang in the choir and was a member of the art club as drawing portraits became a passion. He also joined The Y Phalanx Fraternity, a service organization of the Bulter Street Young Men's Christian Association. Senator Leroy Johnson, state senator was first guest speaker. In his senior year, he also worked at Brinks as a guardsman. Even though his father and aunt both of whom raised him insisted he attend college, he decided business school was a better fit for him where he graduated with a two-year degree in finance. After which, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at several military bases around the country prior to a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was granted an early leave from duty to attend the funeral of his oldest sister. Clifford and Jerrie married June 22, 1969 after he completed his tour in the military. After receiving an honorable discharge, he was employed by the United States Postal Service for over thirty years, serving at several postal stations in the capacity of letter carrier and supervisor. Additionally, he served in the United States Marine Corp Reserve and received an honorable discharge, in March 1983.



Clifford joined the church in Chattanooga at an early age, and upon moving to Atlanta, joined and was baptized at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Atlanta, Georgia. Later Clifford and Jerrie joined the Ray of Hope Christian Church in the early days when the church was being established as a new church start. As singing was a passion, he joined the choir, served in the security ministry and became a deacon under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Hale. He deeply loved his church and would not leave when his wife, Jerrie was called to another church.



Additionally, after Clifford's sons entered school, he coached their sports teams, assisted in their swimming lessons, and was a chaperone on elementary school trips.



Clifford weathered many adversities, especially during his early childhood years, including being isolated from his family with polio, losing his mother at age 9, shortly after rejoining his family and then his dad a few years later. However, you would never know it because he always had a smile and an infectious laugh.



He was loved by everyone he met, his family, his church members, friends, co-workers, and his sons' friends and he returned their love, treating everyone with dignity and respect. He had a way of drawing in everyone that he met; extending his hand, offering a smile, introducing himself and starting a conversation. His easy, kind and friendly personality along with his winning smile and unique laughter created a sense of genuine warmth to all who knew him. He was always willing to help anyone even strangers. If you had a need, just ask, and he would find a way to address the need.



In addition to the loss of his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Dimple Louise Smartt, Marie Belle Salmon Clay and Lela Bason Few. Precious and loving memories of Clifford are held by his wife, Rev. Jerrie D. Bason; two sons, Derek A. Bason (Mirabelle), Brian O. Bason; and one granddaughter, Brianna Savannah Bason. He is also survived by one brother, Claude Salmon, Sr, age 92 (Lila) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of cousins, other family members, close friends and former co-workers.



Interment; Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.



