Obituaries

Baskin, Lorenzo

File photo
File photo
Oct 8, 2023

BASKIN, Lorenzo

The family of Deacon Lorenzo Baskin announces with great sorrow his passing on October 5, 2023. Lorenzo was born March 24, 1953, in Atlanta, GA. His Memorial Service will be held at Greater Love Temple Ministries, in Atlanta, GA on October 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, you may send cards of condolences for his daughter, Vontina Harris to: 100 Postmaster Dr. #2337, McDonough, GA 30253. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr. (404) 691-4685.

www.thorntonmortuary.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

