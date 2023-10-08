BASKIN, Lorenzo



The family of Deacon Lorenzo Baskin announces with great sorrow his passing on October 5, 2023. Lorenzo was born March 24, 1953, in Atlanta, GA. His Memorial Service will be held at Greater Love Temple Ministries, in Atlanta, GA on October 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, you may send cards of condolences for his daughter, Vontina Harris to: 100 Postmaster Dr. #2337, McDonough, GA 30253. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr. (404) 691-4685.



www.thorntonmortuary.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com