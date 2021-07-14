BASKIN, Ellen Louise



Age 57, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home in East Atlanta, GA. Ellen was born in Hollywood, Florida and grew up enjoying the Florida Sunshine. Ellen is survived by her brother, Michael Baskin (Jeanine) of Chattanooga, sister Julie Barron (Cameron) of Atlanta, nephew Sean Baskin of Boulder, Colorado her niece Kelly Baskin-Allison (Adam) of Los Angeles, California and her beloved pit bull, Gemma. Additionally, Ellen considered her many close friends to be her family. After graduating MacArthur High School Ellen attended college and earned a BS from Kennesaw University in 1988 for Architectural Engineering & Technology. She then secured a position with Archer Daniels and worked on constructing the Atlanta MARTA rail system, rising to foreman and overseeing several projects. Later she founded Level Builders and grew the company, completing projects in both Atlanta and Colorado. Her interests included snow skiing, hiking, running, and the great outdoors. Ellen was a free spirit who enjoyed the outdoors... from the beaches of Florida to the mountains of Colorado. She traveled the US and experienced the many beautiful National Parks. She was a unique person with a brilliant wit who charted her own life path. She preferred to live simply and was always eager to help others. She was a kind and compassionate person who was loyal and dependable to both family and friends. When cancer arrived, she fought a courageous battle, bravely facing the disease with grace, dignity, and determination to live, never giving up her commitment to invite and experience each and every happy moment. Ellen touched many lives and as the disease progressed her friends contributed generously and loyally to keeping her spirits high and helping her to remain enthusiastic about her life. Ellen joins her father George, her mother Margaret, and her brother David in heaven. In lieu of flowers, Ellen would instead request donations be made to the American Cancer Society, the Atlanta Humane Society or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. A 'Celebration of Life' event for Ellen is being planned for August/early September. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

