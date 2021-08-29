BASKIN, Elaine



The family of Elaine Clifton Baskin announces with great sorrow her passing on August 22, 2021. Elaine was born October 21, 1943 in Atlanta, GA. Her Memorial Service will be held at Greater Love Temple Ministries, 656 Gary Rd., NW Atlanta, GA on Monday August 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM. All attendees are asked to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet social distance from others, regardless of vaccination status. In lieu of flowers, cards of condolences for Mr. Lorenzo Baskin may be sent to Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr.



(404) 691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com.

