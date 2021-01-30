BARTNICK, Gail



On Monday, January 25th 2021, Gail M. Bartnick, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71 in Marietta, GA.



Gail was born on August 9, 1949 in Utica, New York, the daughter of George and Helen Fowler, and attended elementary and high school in New Hartford, New York. She received her RN in Nursing from Morrisville College in Morrisville, New York, and then took additional nursing courses at Syracuse University.



After marrying her husband, Gary, in 1972 and moving to Orlando, FL, Gail worked in open-heart surgery at Florida Hospital in Orlando, and also served as an emergency rescue nurse for accident victims on Life-Flight helicopters.



Gail decided to change careers after more than ten years of nursing and obtained her real estate license in 1985. She began working for Coldwell Banker, and did so, very successfully for over 33 years, first with Coldwell for 13 years and then for Atlanta Communities since 1999. She was consistently ranked in the top 30 out of 1200 company sales people, winning numerous awards.



In addition to her business career, she also found time to coach youth baseball in the Sandy Plains baseball organization and took her team of six-year-olds to the championship in 1984 and winning it.



Gail was extremely creative when it came to decorating which was very useful when assisting her real estate clients in their efforts to purchase or sell a home.



She was known for her great sense of humor, beautiful smile and her kindness. An example of which was she and her daughter donating their time to work at the Atlanta food kitchen for the homeless over the years. Every July 4th she would put American flags throughout her neighborhood in East Cobb County.



The world has lost one of the best cooks who will never again be able to share her infamous apple crisp.



She is survived by her husband, Gary, her son Todd, (Shannon), daughter Jill, (Jessie), and two granddaughters, Nyxie and Jax.



Virtual funeral arrangements are in the process of being planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gail's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Atlanta Humane Society.

