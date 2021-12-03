BARTLEY, Isaiah



Isaiah Bartley, 24 of Ellenwood, GA, passed on November 24, 2021. A viewing for Isaiah will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Lithonia, GA. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, 1:00 PM at the All Nations Life & Praise Church, Stockbridge Georgia. Services for Jagers Isaiah Bartley are in the care of Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC of Athens, GA.

