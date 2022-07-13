BARTLETT, Mary Cronk



Mary Cronk Bartlett, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Towers. Finally joining her beloved Bill and her parents, Abby and Joe Cronk and other family and friends she loved. Mary was born in Savannah, GA on May 30, 1925. Mary attended the University of Georgia where she was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She was a proud lifelong Bulldog Fan. She was a charter member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club. Mary is survived by her brother, Joe and his wife Suzanne of Big Canoe, GA; daughter Elizabeth Amason and her husband Tom of Roswell, GA; sons, Billy and his wife Sarah of Sandy Springs, GA and John and his wife Lesley of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Mary Alice, Will, Lily, Sasha and Vincent and her great-grandchildren Ella, Alex, Ford, Mary Beth and Campbell. The family wishes to thank all the Care Team at Mt. Vernon Towers and Hospice nurses for their loving care for Mary. Funeral Services will be held at the Sunrise Chapel Mausoleum in Arlington Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.



