ajc logo
X

Bartlett, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARTLETT, Mary Cronk

Mary Cronk Bartlett, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Towers. Finally joining her beloved Bill and her parents, Abby and Joe Cronk and other family and friends she loved. Mary was born in Savannah, GA on May 30, 1925. Mary attended the University of Georgia where she was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She was a proud lifelong Bulldog Fan. She was a charter member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club. Mary is survived by her brother, Joe and his wife Suzanne of Big Canoe, GA; daughter Elizabeth Amason and her husband Tom of Roswell, GA; sons, Billy and his wife Sarah of Sandy Springs, GA and John and his wife Lesley of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Mary Alice, Will, Lily, Sasha and Vincent and her great-grandchildren Ella, Alex, Ford, Mary Beth and Campbell. The family wishes to thank all the Care Team at Mt. Vernon Towers and Hospice nurses for their loving care for Mary. Funeral Services will be held at the Sunrise Chapel Mausoleum in Arlington Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
What Braves execs told investors about attendance, streaming, ownership 5h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
9h ago
US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion
2h ago
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
18m ago
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
18m ago
Asian markets rise ahead of US inflation data
28m ago
The Latest
Williams, Arthur
2h ago
Cotton, James
2h ago
Trimble, Kimyona
2h ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top