Bartlett, Lewis

2 hours ago

LEWIS, Bartlett Bowers "Bart"

Bartlett Bowers "Bart" Lewis, died peacefully on 12 April 2022, at the Fountainview Alzheimer's Center after a brave struggle with dementia. Bart was born on 31 August 1946, in Asheville, NC, to Rex T. and Elizabeth B. Lewis. Bart had a wonderful childhood and adolescence in Asheville, and he loved to regale friends and colleagues with tales of his early years there. The movie Thunder Road was always one of his favorites. After earning a bachelor's degree in statistics from NC State University, this lifelong Wolfpack fan took a job with Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, CT. After one winter in Connecticut, Bart earned his master's degree in statistics at the University of Florida (Go Gators!) and went on to work at Martin Marietta in Orlando and the Bureau of Economic & Business Research at UF. Forsaking the warm weather in Florida, Bart moved to Atlanta in 1980 to become the Socio-Economic Analysis Division Chief at the Atlanta Regional Commission, a position he held until his retirement in December 2006. During his tenure at the ARC Bart generated forecasts that helped guide the patterns of Atlanta's growth, while he mentored dozens of colleagues in their understanding of all things data. Throughout his life Bart loved to travel. He and his wife Doreen, visited many destinations around the world. An avid photographer, Bart often treated his friends to slideshows and videos of their adventures. He also loved to bake and consume delicious chocolate desserts. Indeed, his 86 Proof Chocolate Cake was a staff favorite at ARC Birthday celebrations!

Bart is survived by his wife Doreen M. Lewis; and by many friends who will always remember his wit, loyalty, and keen senses of humor and adventure. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlie and Harriet Shaffer Cognitive Empowerment Program at Emory's Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Office of Gift Accounting, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, MS: 0970-001-9AA, Atlanta, GA, 30322. Online gifts may be made at together.emory.edu/give. Please note that you will need to write in "Shaffer Cognitive Empowerment Program" under "Can't find what you are looking for? Tell us what you want to support." If checks are mailed, please be sure to include a memo that the donation is for the Shaffer Cognitive Empowerment Program. Donations may also be made to the Alzheimer's Association by phone at 800.272.3900 or by check mailed to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011."

Jhabre Wilson (left) and Davion White are charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Douglasville. (Credit: Douglasville Police Department)

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

