Bartlett, Harwood

BARTLETT, Rev. Harwood "Woody" The Rev. Harwood "Woody" Bartlett thought God's first question of him would be, "Well Woody, did you get anything done?" While there was never a doubt, God and Woody were able to settle this matter on September 21, 2020 when Woody passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86, encircled in love. Serving "the least of these" was Woody's life's work through ministry and outreach, with the majority of his career serving in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta. Hundreds of people lived and live safely and securely because of Woody. People experiencing homelessness found homes, and people suffering from mental illness and addiction found the support they needed. Even though Woody was born in Brooklyn, he was a true Atlantan moving here with his family at the age of 13. He was a die-hard Braves fan and enjoyed a cold Coca-Cola until the end. A Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech (and a helluva an engineer), Woody carried on the tradition of his father a Tech Grad and was ecstatic that one son, a daughter-in-law, a grand-daughter, and two grand-sons chose Tech. Later as the Episcopal Chaplain at Tech, Woody started Tech Tutorial, a program that still connects Georgia Tech students with elementary school students. Woody joined the US Air Force after graduating from Tech in 1956, and as a Lieutenant he worked on some of the earliest computer programs. There, Woody was called to different path, applying to the Virginia Theological Seminary, where he graduated with a Master's of Divinity in 1962 and was ordained to the Episcopal priesthood. St. Francis' Church in Macon was Woody's first Parish assignment. During this time, Woody became involved in the Civil Rights Movement. Woody integrated St. Francis, and remained there until 1972 when he moved back to Atlanta to become the Rector of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. For the next ten years, Woody more deeply engaged the congregation in outreach to the community including launching the long-running St. Bart's Olde English Festival, which raised money for outreach initiatives. Upon leaving St. Bart's Woody held several leadership positions both within the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta, and with several non-profits, including Transition House. One of Woody's proudest professional achievements was leading the transformation of the Imperial Hotel in downtown Atlanta from a dilapidated building to a model for affordable, supportive housing. Woody officially retired in 1999, but this didn't slow him down. Once again, he was called in a new direction. In 2003 Woody wrote his first book, Living by Surprise, A Christian Response to the Ecological Crisis. During this time, Woody and his wife Carol co-founded Georgia Interfaith Power and Light, a nonprofit supporting care for creation in communities of faith. While Woody did many good deeds, he also had a pretty good time! Woody and Carol married in 1983, and had many adventures, not the least of which was successfully blending Woody's three children with Carol's two children to form a family that lived in laughter and organized chaos. Woody had dreamed of traveling abroad, so he and Carol made it a priority. They ventured to Paris, Italy, Spain, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Benin. Woody had a fondness for any beach where he could lay and bake in the sunshine. A self-taught needle-pointer, Woody's skills evolved from beginner to expert, designing pieces (while watching baseball or football) for his grandchildren, home, and St. Bart's. And, quite simply, Woody was a good dad and loving Papa. We could always count on him. He baked personal Birthday Cakes, he put up clothes lines, helped with math homework, sent balloons, and took kids on special trips. A gifted preacher, he was also our personal preacher performing/assisting in our own family's weddings and baptisms. Woody's life would not have been complete without Carol. Together they created a rich tapestry of friendships, family, faith, and shared love of our earth. Together they sat in the circle of the Community of Hospitality for over two decades, where Woody served as the treasurer for many years. They sang songs, played charades and raised bees harvesting some of the best honey ever tasted. Woody didn't seek the limelight, but he provided light for countless people. Always there working for those who needed him, and those who loved him. While he never liked to leave a party early, Woody was able to leave this one exactly as he wanted spending precious time with family and friends before saying good-bye. Woody leaves this world a better place for us all especially his friends and family, including his wife, Carol; children, Drew (Lissie), Sarah, Bekah (Ryan), Amanda, and Tucker (Katy); grandchildren Samantha, Avery, Zach, Anna, Sam, Lily, Sophie, and Livia; and sister, Nancy. He will be interred in the St. Joseph of Arimathea Memorial Garden at St. Bartholomew's, with family attending. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Terrace Decatur, Personal Care of Decatur, Capstone Hospice, Janice Sterkins, and Dr. Marion Owen for the loving care you gave to Woody. If you'd like to make a donation in honor of Woody, please support the work of Georgia Interfaith Power and Light at www.gipl.org.

