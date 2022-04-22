BARTHELL, Beverly



Deaconess Beverly Barthell, age 65 of Riverdale, GA passed away on April 11, 2022. She was a faithful member of the Hunter Hill Baptist Church for many years. Her passion was serving others as she served the Lord. She is preceded in death by her husband Deacon Johnny Barthell Jr. She is survived by her four children: Shahidha Pates, DeQuan B. Barthell, Johnny Barthell, Randy Barthell Forbes, and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hunter Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday between the hours of 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Hunter Hill Baptist Church. Interment: Forrest Memorial Garden. Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville is in charge of Arrangements.

