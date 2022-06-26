BARTELS, Mary Alyce



Mary Alyce Bartels, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on June 21, 2022. Mary Alyce was born on July 22, 1930 to Ream Milton Clapper, Sr. and Evelyn Lind Clapper in Belvidere, Illinois and grew up in nearby Rockford, Illinois. She is predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Ream Jr. and Eugene Arthur, son-in-law, Greg Melton, daughter, Tamara Lind Baker, and her husband, Thomas Gordon Bartels. She is survived by her children, Theresa Inglima (Jerrold), Steve Bartels (Pamela), Lise Melton, Nancy Kunkel (Joseph); 14 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. For the full reading of the obituary and service information, please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com.

