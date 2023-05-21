BARTELS, Gerald Lee



Gerald Lee Bartels, age 91, died May 8, 2023, at Tranquility Hospice, in Marietta, GA.



Jerry was a beloved father, grandfather, and active member of his community. He had a renowned career as a chamber of commerce executive, serving as the CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and mentoring countless other chambers and their executives.



Jerry was born in Omaha, NE, in 1931, the son of the late Mabel and Emil Bartels. He attended Fremont High School, where he graduated cum laude and lettered in football, basketball, and track. In 1953, he graduated from Midland University in Fremont, graduating cum laude with majors in business and journalism, playing varsity football and track, and serving as president of the student body.



Jerry served in the United States Army in Japan, and began his career in chamber of commerce work in the late 1950s. He was named president of the Macon, GA, chamber in 1963, before serving as president of the Greenville, SC, chamber from 1968-1976, and the Jacksonville, FL, chamber from 1976-1983.



In 1983, Jerry became president of the Metro Atlanta chamber, where he doubled the membership and drove exponential growth and development to the area. He was a visionary for the city, understanding the great potential for Atlanta to become the epicenter of sports in the south. After rejuvenating the Peach Bowl, he played a critical role in the successful efforts to bring the 1996 Summer Olympics to Atlanta.



Jerry later was the president of the Fremont Development Group alongside his great friends. The company provided consulting services for more than 50 chambers across the country.



Known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Papa," or "City Man," Jerry will always be remembered for his unwavering support to his wife, children, and family, while also providing an unrelenting education in the fine arts of golf, pool, cards, investments, politics, and scotch.



In addition to his wife, Sara Kimber Bartels, Jerry is survived by his daughter, Jeri (Lee) Bartels Blair; stepsons, William, Robert and Michael (Dawn) Kimber; daughter-in-law, Janice Kimber; and grandchildren, David and Patrick Blair; Nicole Kimber Dailey; Eric, Spencer, Kyle, Kamryn and Maggie Kimber; Jacob, Bennett, Hunter, Patrick, and Kelsey Reid. He is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Bartels Reid Bridgers; and brother, Tom Bartels. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 26, at 2:00 PM, at Capital City Club - Downtown, 7 John Portman Blvd. NW, 30303. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the GLB Charitable Foundation, PO Box 10383, Greenville, SC 29603.

