Barry, Camille

BARRY (ARNOLD), Camille Ann



Camille Arnold Barry passed away on August 21, 2021 in Canton, GA. Formerly of Atlanta and St. Simons Island, GA, she graduated the University of Georgia with a BFA degree, and was active in the Frederica Baptist Church, where she was a charter member. Graveside services will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA, on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederica Baptist Church Building Fund, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, www.darbyfuneralhome.com

