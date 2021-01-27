BARRY, Bridgette



Professor Bridgette A. Barry, 63, of Atlanta, died January 20, 2021. Professor Barry was a renowned scientist who worked in the areas of Biochemistry and Biophysics and was a Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the Georgia Institute of Technology up until her death. She had an A.B. in Chemistry from Oberlin College and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her husband. After obtaining her Ph.D., she did post-doctoral training at Michigan State University before starting as an Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota. Professor Barry received tenure and advanced to full Professorship at the University of Minnesota before moving to Georgia Tech. She trained numerous undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate students over the years, who have gone on to various professional activities in both academics and industry. Among other awards, Professor Barry was a fellow of the American Chemical Society and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. After years of bravely battling a severe autoimmune disease and the side effects of treatment, she ultimately succumbed. Professor Barry is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 36 years, Peter Dardi; a dear brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Jen Barry; and several cherished nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local food bank. A private memorial service will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 o'clock and it may be viewed by all at https://vimeo.com/503681994.



