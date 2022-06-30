BARRY, Adrianna



Adrianna Lee Barry, 22, passed away on June 26, 2022 from COVID-induced heart complications.



Adrianna was born on August 11, 1999 in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Holy Innocents' Episcopal School and Riverwood High School. It was in high school where she discovered a talent and passion for art and her creativity was noticed in everything she pursued. She was recognized for her achievements in art with honors at both schools she attended. After graduating from Riverwood in 2018, she attended Ole Miss where she made lifelong friendships. She later attended Georgia State University, where she rediscovered her love of cheerleading. She was a natural and excelled in the sport with great enthusiasm.



Adrianna's deep love for the outdoors and all of God's creatures began at her beloved Bear Creek Farm. It was there where her grandfather introduced her to the love of horses and the sport of Fox Hunting. She quickly became an accomplished rider and a member of the Bear Creek Hounds, often choosing to spend her weekends riding alongside her Papa. The bond and love they shared for one another was strong and special. If she wasn't found on a horse at Bear Creek, you could find her fishing at the pond with her father and brother, an activity they loved to do together. Recently, Adrianna set a new family record for catching the biggest bass.



Just like her mother, she had a heart and compassion for animals both big and small, especially her cat ,Dierks and German Shorthair Pointer, Cooper. She nurtured them and gave them a wonderful life full of adventures and love. They will miss her dearly.



Adrianna was loved and adored and will be remembered as a gentle soul who loved with her whole heart. She loved her family, her animals, her boyfriend Brosnan and her friends. She was quick to listen and always spoke with intention and grace. She was sweet, funny and the best type of friend. Most of all she was compassionate and showed kindness to everyone who was blessed to have known her. Adrianna was a shinning, bright light in this world and her memory will live on through those who she touched.



As her friend Ellis so lovingly put it, "who knew such a tiny human could have a heart so big? "



Adrianna is survived by her loving mother, Angie Hobbs Schrader and stepfather, Scott Schrader; her father, David Lee Barry; her loyal brother, Connor James Barry and longtime boyfriend, Brosnan Wilder. She is also survived by her grandparents, Linda Barry and Billie and Charles Hobbs; aunts, Melanie Hobbs Pulliam (David), and Jean Barry Underwood (Will); and her uncle, James Vincent Barry. She will be dearly missed by her cousins, Katy Underwood Phillips (Wade) , Emmett Underwood, David Underwood, Brandt Barry, Hal Barry, Chase Ruelle; and stepsiblings, Hunter and Layne Schrader.



Adrianna was predeceased by her adoring grandfather, "Papa" Hal Barry.



A memorial service for Adrianna Lee Barry will be held Saturday July 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt Vernon Rd, Dunwoody Georgia 30338. Prior to the service, the family invites friends for visitation at 10:00 AM. To honor Adrianna's artistic heart and love of fashion, please feel free to dress accordingly. (Adrianna loved color – no black).



Following the service there will be a private reception for family and close friends at the home of Jean and Will Underwood.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to be given to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.



https://livestream.com/dunwoodyumc



