BARROWS, Helen Allen Helen Allen Barrows, 91, passed away on May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Camp Barrows; brothers, Robert Allen, Jr. (Crip), Charlie Allen, and Pete Allen; son, David Barrows; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Barrows. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Wood; sons, Terry Barrows (Cathy), Robert Barrows (Laura), and Richard Barrows; grandchildren, Rosalyn Barrows Wilson (Brandon), Christian Melissa Barrows Todd, Stephanie Barrows Morris (Matt), Heather Barrows Arden (Matt), Kris Barrows (Beth), Katie Barrows Davis (Daniel); step grandchild, Drew Hobgood (Kim), Jay Barrows (Cindy), Sarah Barrows Cain (Paul); step grandson, Johnny DeBord; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; 25 great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-granddaughter. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday June 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Tom M. Wages, Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday 12pm - 2pm until the time of service at the funeral home. You can view the service, which will be livestreamed, either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link, on the obituary page, on our website. Condolences may be viewed or sent to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org, Relay for Life Gwinnett County https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=99028 or to www.wagesfuneralhome.com, Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, "A Family Company" Snellville Chapel, 770-979-3200.

