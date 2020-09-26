

BARRON, Lonnie Alton





Lonnie Alton Barron, age 86 of Cumming passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Army during Korea. He worked for 35 years for General Motors and 17 years as a school bus driver for Fulton County Schools. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Barron and sister, Ruby Westenfeld. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Martha Stone, daughter, Camille Shappell; son, Kenny Barron; brother, Lawrence Barron (Laura); grandchildren, Riley Barron, Josh Barron, Kyle Barron, Charla Shappell and Julianne Shappell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Lonnie's memory. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery.



