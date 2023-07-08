BARRON, Judith



Judith McLain Barron of Atlanta was born February 5, 1936, in Richmond, Virginia, the only child of Jake and Dorothy McLain. She passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023, her children, Beth and Mark by her side. After graduating from Columbus High in Columbus, Georgia, Judy moved to Atlanta, where she began work with Holder Construction as one of their original employees. Her experience at Holder fed her creative instincts and she went on to a successful 45-year career as an interior designer in Atlanta and Highlands, NC. Judy co-owned EJ Designs and then solely ran Judy Barron and Associates, helping families to create beautiful spaces that made them comfortable and proud of their homes. Her energy, work ethic, and determination were second to none.



After Judy's daughter Beth was born, followed by her son Mark, she skillfully balanced a demanding career with her desire to be home for her children and their many extracurricular activities. She was an involved, caring, and loving mother. She also loved and adored her four-legged children, Phoebe, Molly, Dudley, and sweet Ivy. The dogs were spoiled, the children were not.



Judy purchased a second home in Highlands, NC, which was her true happy place. There, Judy, along with her beloved first cousin, Willa Mullarkey, owned and operated a charming shop downtown and added flipping houses to her list of hobbies.



Her creative talents extended to her gardening. Often you might find her working late into the night with flood lights and a head lamp. There wasn't a leaf left behind or a weed unpicked. Every season brought new shades of color and texture that was the envy of her neighborhood, both in Atlanta and Highlands.



Judy's true love came later in life when she met Wally Keeble. It was an 18-year love affair that brought tremendous joy to both. They were inseparable and lovingly cared for each other throughout the years.



Judy is survived by her partner, Wally Keeble; her children, Beth Barron Williams (Bill) and Mark Barron (Lisa); grandchildren, Chandler West (Amanda), Ashton West (Gerusa), Tate West (Carolina Ortega), Grayson West (Sydney), Kellum West, Tristan West, and Megan Barron; her great-grandchildren, Savannah West, Mackenzie West, Estella West, and Nahomy Ortega; her cousin, Willa Mullarkey and family; and her many dear friends in Atlanta and Highlands.



As Judy wished, there will be a small family gathering at a later date.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com