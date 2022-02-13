Barron, John

BARRON, Sr., John Raymond



John Raymond Barron, Sr., 85 of Union City, GA went to be with our Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022. Mr. Barron was the son of John Turner Barron and Vera Morris Barron and a life long Georgia resident. He enjoyed family, travel and his church family as a longtime member and Elder of Lester Road Christian Church.



Mr. Barron is survived by his loving sons, Ray Barron, Jr. (Linda) and Keith Barron (Andrea); step grandson Jamie Herrin, many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Barron is predeceased by his parents, his wife of 64 years, Helen Jeanette McNorton Barron, one brother, two sisters and grandson, Joshua Barron.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Barron may be made to Lester Road Christian Church, Christian City, or a charity of your choice.



A Memorial Service will be held at a Lester Road Christian Church on February 27 at 2:00 PM.

