Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Barron, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BARRON, Sr., John Raymond

John Raymond Barron, Sr., 85 of Union City, GA went to be with our Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022. Mr. Barron was the son of John Turner Barron and Vera Morris Barron and a life long Georgia resident. He enjoyed family, travel and his church family as a longtime member and Elder of Lester Road Christian Church.

Mr. Barron is survived by his loving sons, Ray Barron, Jr. (Linda) and Keith Barron (Andrea); step grandson Jamie Herrin, many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Barron is predeceased by his parents, his wife of 64 years, Helen Jeanette McNorton Barron, one brother, two sisters and grandson, Joshua Barron.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Barron may be made to Lester Road Christian Church, Christian City, or a charity of your choice.

A Memorial Service will be held at a Lester Road Christian Church on February 27 at 2:00 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bramlett, Louneil
Chafin, William
Brisendine, Alton
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top