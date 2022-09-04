Barron, Captain Hugh

BARRON, Jr., Captain Hugh C.



Captain Hugh C. Barron, Jr. of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born in Dublin, Georgia to Hugh C. Barron, Sr. and Margaret Flanders Barron.



He attended TCU and Memphis State before committing to his passion for flying, becoming a commercial airline pilot at a young age carrying out a tradition deeply rooted in the Barron family lineage. His father was an American Airlines pilot as well as his two brothers who were captains with Delta and TWA. In 1998, Hugh finished his esteemed time in the cockpit of a DC10 flying internationally. In 2009, Hugh was honored by the FAA with the prestigious and rare Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for serving as an airline captain for over 50 years.



Hugh lived in Denver, Colorado and Ft. Worth, Texas for most of his life. While living in his NY crash pad he met his wife of 28 years, Trudie Barron. Together they travelled extensively all over the world. Hugh made many good friends during those years in his church and community.



Other than his adoring wife, Trudie; he is survived by brother, Don (Lorene) Barron; and six beloved children and their families: Eva Zautra, Julie (Michael) Littlejohn, Renee Barron, Greg (Lisa) Barron, Rachael (Michael) McCann and Catherine Anderson, his devoted stepdaughter. He had 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Hugh was a gentle and compassionate man who loved the Lord and lived out his faith every day. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



A memorial and reception to celebrate Hugh will be held on September 8 at 11 AM in the chapel of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to JFBC or the charity of your choice is requested.

