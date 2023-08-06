BARRETT, Margaret "Lea"



Margaret "Lea" Barrett, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on July 27, 2023. Devoted physical education teacher, coach, beloved aunt, avid runner and Georgia Bulldog fan. A Memorial Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of M. Lea Barrett will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Hapeville First Baptist Church. Family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org) or Associate Education Fund at Lenbrook, (make checks payable to Lenbrook Square Foundation and in the Memo of your check put Associate Education Fund), 3747 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, ATTN: Accounting Dept., in memory of M. Lea Barrett. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com, Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Hwy., 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200).



