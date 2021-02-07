BARRETT, Betty Lee



July 7, 1927- January 16, 2021



Betty Lee Barrett, age 93, gave her last breath to her Lord, fully entering God's heaven on January 16, 2021. She was born to Viola Edna Pinkerton and William Frederick Christ in Baltimore, Maryland, the first of six children. She met Bob, Robert Lee Barrett, at a Naval Academy mixer. Only "Lovey" would dance with him. Only "Lovey" would marry him in June of 1949. Only "Lovey" would be his wife for 67 years, until death did part them in November of 2016. She ran with the crowd but always stood out. Her laugh rang above din of fellow partiers. She graduated from Eastern High School where she played the lead in "Macbeth". She demonstrated bowling skills of pros and the batting skills of Rod Carew. A major Maryland bank noted her abilities, making her lead teller. Back then working women were rare. But nothing compares to her love for God and His Church. From her early teens on, she taught the Bible; changed diapers; cleaned toilets; prepared altars; led women's ministries; spoke the Gospel's freedom to prisoners; served in conferences as presenting or keynote speaker; preached from pulpits; served in England on a short-term mission; listened for and shared God's prophetic word; prayed earnestly for counsel, healing, and deliverance for herself and others in Jesus name. At times she preached and led worship at her Adult Living Facility. She had flaws and failings, but she knew that her help "is in the name of the Lord." During last her days, she called to God Who called her to Him. Betty is survived by her youngest brother and his wife Donald and Kathryn Christ; her three children and their spouses, Robert "Marty" and Daryl Barrett, Patricia and Larry Miller, and Christopher and Lindsey Hope Barrett; her ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and spiritual children. She loved and prayed for them all and they loved her, too. A celebration service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Chamblee-Tucker Christian Fellowship, 3147 Chamblee-Tucker Road., Chamblee, GA., 30341

