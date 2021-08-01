BARR, Lily



Lily Sutton Barr went to her eternal home Friday, July 23, 2021. In her all too short life, she felt the love and prayers from family, friends, and even strangers from all over the world. She taught her family more than they ever knew about strength, bravery, and most importantly, love. She will be missed greatly but her family finds peace knowing that she will be taken care of by those who went before her, and that they will be reunited in Heaven. Lily is survived by her parents, Matthew and Amanda Barr of Sugar Hill; maternal great-grandmother Kathleen Sutton and maternal grandmother Regina Isley, both of Lithia Springs; paternal grandparents R.A. and Barbara Barr of Powder Springs; aunt Rebeka Edwards and cousin Emmett Edwards of Atlanta. Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks. Westcobbfuneralhome.com

