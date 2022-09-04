BARR, John Douglas "Doug"



John Douglas "Doug" Barr, 83, of Peachtree Corners passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn W. Barr; twin daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Barr Lummus and William Lummus, Stephanie Barr Tackitt and Rob Tackitt; seven grandchildren, Billy (Alex) Lummus, Ashlyn Lummus, C.J. Clark, Preston Tackitt, Brennan Tackitt, Caelan Tackitt, Fiona Tackitt; sister, Faye Johnson (Charles); and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 9 at 11 o'clock at Simpsonwood United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Simpsonwood United Methodist Church, 4500 Jones Bridge Circle, NW, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



