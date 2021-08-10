BARON, Harold



Harold Baron, age 96, of Marietta, GA, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home on August 8, 2021, surrounded by several generations of loved ones.



An athlete from birth, Harry gave up a basketball scholarship to join the US Navy in the early 1940s. He served the country with the US Navy in the Pacific Theater and remained a proud World War II veteran until his passing.



His passion for sports was legendary. He coached and participated in many sports throughout his life, playing tennis well into his 90's. A devoted family man, he never missed a game for any generation of family.



Harry founded The Atlanta Seltzer Company, and later, Harry Baron's Delicatessen, one of his true loves, where everyone was a friend and no one was a stranger.



Harry was preceded in death by Claire Baron, his beloved wife of 70 years. Harry is survived by his children: Robbie and Nancy Baron, Stuart Baron and Barbara Shafer; 8 grandchildren: Amy and Louis Alterman, Harold Baron, Madison, Ashley, Cameron and Justin Shafer and Piper Baron; and 6 great-grandchildren: Zach, Alex, Brody Alterman and Lila, Brady, and Chase Baron.



The family would like to thank Gloria Rankine and her family, Lola, Anthony and Courtney for supporting and helping look after him in his final weeks.



Donations may be made to Jewish Home Life, designated to Weinstein Hospice or Jewish War Veterans; www.jewishhomelife.org and www.jwv.org. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:30 PM today, Tuesday, August 10 at Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal. The funeral will be livestreamed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family prefers that mourners attend via Zoom. To view the link and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

