BARON, Edwin Joseph



The Family of Edwin Joseph Baron sadly announces his peaceful passing on Friday, April 9, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Edwin (Ed, Eddie, EJ, Buddy), the son of Lydia and Edwin A. Baron, was born in Savannah on November 7, 1926. He attended Chatham County schools and graduated from Armstrong Junior College and Georgia Tech in 1951. He was employed by Lockheed Martin in Marietta working on the B-47, C5A, C-130 and Jetstar projects and also in Material and Processes Engineering until retiring in 1990 after 39 years of service. Ed was an Army Air Corps veteran of WW II serving in Japan in 1945-46. He observed the devastation from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima which gratefully ended the war, saving millions of lives, American as well as Japanese. He was a long-time communicant at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven. Ed was beloved by friends and Anne's bridge club who were envious of his wonderful cooking ability and his gift of entertaining. Following his retirement he delivered Meals on Wheels and was part of his church "cleaning crew". He and Anne enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Anne, daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Chris Payne of Reston, VA and his wonderful grandchildren, Andrew, Caroline, Lydia, Stephen and Thomas to whom he was known as Pocca. He is also survived by his niece Ginnie Beard and nephews Gordon Taylor and David Taylor. The family would like to thank everyone who took care of Ed these last years especially Tanyia, Cleo, Amy, Demetrius, Pat and Bristol Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday April 13 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Due to Covid restrictions, the Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul OLA conference or to a charity of your choice. Services provided by Fischer Funeral Care; Chamblee, GA.

