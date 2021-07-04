Baron, Anne Andrews

ANDREWS BARON, Anne



Anne Andrews Baron died at home on June 28, 2021. Mrs. Baron was born on October 28, 1933, in Kensington, GA to Doris and Raymond Andrews, a prominent Northwest Georgia family. She was raised in Ringgold, GA, and attended West Georgia College. Following college, Anne worked for American Standard and Bigelow Carpet in Atlanta. She met her much loved husband, Ed Baron, and they married in 1963. Following the birth of their daughter, Leslie, Anne was a typist for court reporters from Brown Reporting Company. She was blessed with many dear friends, especially in her Talkalot Bridge Club - a club that included playing bridge, drinking cocktails, and, of course, talking a lot. She was an avid reader, but her favorite pastimes were entertaining friends and traveling with Ed. She was preceded in death by Ed, who went before Anne to help Jesus prepare a room in heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Baron Payne; son-in-law, Chris; five grandchildren: Andrew, Caroline, Lydia, Stephen, Thomas, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Anne loved her family and friends fiercely and was never happier than when surrounded by her loved ones. She described her life as "a fairy tale life" because she was grateful to God for her loving husband and daughter, extended family, and wonderful friends. The family would especially like to thank Tanyia, Cleo, and Demetrius for their excellent care. Sign the online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Anne was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church, where her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, 678-514-1000

