BARNWELL, Ruth



Ruth Middlebrooks Barnwell passed away on January 14, 2022 at 96. She was born on December 17, 1925 in Atlanta to Chauncey Vance Middlebrooks and Ruth Sims Middlebrooks. In 1946 she graduated from Wesleyan College, returned to Atlanta, and a year later, after a six year courtship, married James Barnwell, the love of her life. After she and James raised their 4 children, Ruth pursued her interest and love of writing, restoring and selling furniture with James and researching her family tree. She is survived by her children Jimmy, Lisa and Margaret, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Her husband James, son Vance and brother Chauncey preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne's Lane, NW Atlanta, GA 30327 (www.saintannes.com). A private family service will be held at a later date.

