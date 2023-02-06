X
Barnwell, Diane

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BARNWELL, Diane Williams

Diane Williams Barnwell passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, February 3, 2023. Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a psychotherapist by trade and lived at Sunrise of Buckhead for the final years of her life. Her husband, Charles Franklin Barnwell, preceded her in death September 2009.

She is survived by her son, Charles Franklin Barnwell, Jr.; and three daughters, Julie Barnwell Lalor, Cheryl Barnwell Mcmurry and Brooksie Barnwell Smith; as well as her grandchildren, Preston Barnwell, Kaylyn Barnwell, Jessica Parrish, Marlie Smith and Lindsey Swinson; and her great-grandchildren, Declan Parrish and Waverly Smith. The family is planning a small family gathering in her honor.

