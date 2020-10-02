

BARNWELL, Carolyn Alison





Carolyn Alison Barnwell passed peacefully on September 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at the home of her parents, Stan and Carolyn Barnwell, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Atlanta on October 6, 1976, Alison was raised alongside her loving younger brother Jonathan in Brookhaven, GA. She had an idyllic childhood filled with softball at Murphey Candler, summers swimming at the Atlanta Athletic Club and family vacations in the Smokey Mountains.



After attending Galloway School and graduating from The Westminster Schools in 1995, Alison moved to Memphis, TN to attend Rhodes College where she forged deep friendships with her beloved "Hoodrats" that have held her hand and kept her laughing through treatments. Even as her cancer spread, and she knew it was time to move home with family, she hated the thought of leaving her adopted hometown of Austin, TX where she thrived in her career in commercial real estate and had many wonderful friends, neighbors and colleagues. When she returned to Atlanta, she was embraced by some of her earliest and dearest friends.



Alison lived life with a fervor driven by her love of dogs, good food, great music and, more recently, Beto O'Rourke. She was the much-loved friend and sister-in-law to Jon's wife, Devin, and "Aunt Ali" to her two nieces, Murphy and Lottie Barnwell, and nephew, Rhett Barnwell. Alison's golden retriever Finn was by her side until her last breath and will be adored by her family for years to come.



Along with her devoted parents, brother and family, Alison is survived by her extended family and many friends from her childhood in Atlanta, college years in Memphis and the home she created in Austin. Alison was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Jane and George Ribble of Maryville, TN.



One of Alison's former English teachers, Jessica Bagby, perfectly captured her essence in a verse that was shared with the family: "She is the flash of lightening and the crack of thunder. In a moment she can illuminate the world and demand that you see."



Alison's battle with cancer was fought with humor, grace and a spirit that did not surprise those who knew her best. She will be forever missed and, to her family and friends, please always know that she loved you SO HARD.



A celebration of Alison's life will take place in the future when we are able to gather safely together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University (1365 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30322) in memory of Alison and honoring Dr. Jane Lowe Miesel.

