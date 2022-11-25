BARNEY, Jimmy
Mr. Jimmy W. Barney of Atlanta, Georgia, the husband of Mrs. Emma J. Barney, entered into rest on November 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 9 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment, McKinley Memorial Rest Gardens, Hazelhurst, Georgia. Viewing today, 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com
