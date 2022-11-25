ajc logo
Barney, Jimmy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARNEY, Jimmy

Mr. Jimmy W. Barney of Atlanta, Georgia, the husband of Mrs. Emma J. Barney, entered into rest on November 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 9 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment, McKinley Memorial Rest Gardens, Hazelhurst, Georgia. Viewing today, 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com

