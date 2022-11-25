BARNEY, Jimmy



Mr. Jimmy W. Barney of Atlanta, Georgia, the husband of Mrs. Emma J. Barney, entered into rest on November 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 9 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment, McKinley Memorial Rest Gardens, Hazelhurst, Georgia. Viewing today, 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com

