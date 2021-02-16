BARNETT, Thomas Stone "Tom"



Thomas Stone Barnett, "Tom", passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his home in Oxford, Georgia at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, June Barnett; son and daughter-in-law, J. Scott Barnett (Leah) Covington, GA; daughter, Tessa Melton, Covington, GA; grandchildren, William Barnett, Madeline Barnett, Sam Barnett, Amber Melton, Andrea Batchelor (Kenneth). Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of the Coca-Cola Company on North Avenue in Atlanta, for 35 years. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Conyers First United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM; interment will follow at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the Church, Conyers First United Methodist Church, 921 N. Main St., Conyers, GA 30012.


