1 hour ago

BARNETT, Sidney L.

Rev. Sidney L. Barnett of Atlanta entered into rest on April 20, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 12 noon at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. Instate 11 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000 mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

