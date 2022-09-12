ajc logo
X

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead

ajc.com

Obituaries

BARNETT, Penelope

Penelope "Penny" Hollinshead Barnett, 86, of St. Simons Island, GA, passed on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Barnett was born in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Dr. Crawford F. Barnett, Jr. and Penelope Brown Barnett. She attended Northside High School in Atlanta and graduated with honors from Vanderbilt University, where she was also a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority. She competed in the 1952 Olympic Trials for the 100-meter freestyle and served as an Olympic Hostess during the 1996 Summer Olympics Games held in Atlanta. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Native Atlantans Club. Up until her diagnosis of Alzheimer's, Penny was an active member of The Cathedral of St. Philips in Atlanta, GA, for which she served in numerous capacities throughout her life. She continued her theological studies both with the church and through Swanee, The University of the South.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Barnett; her sisters, Elizabeth Barnett Pritchard and Katherine Barnett O'Connor. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Crawford F. Barnett (Beth); cousins, Mary Lewis James (Wayne) and Joseph E. Brown (Jackie) of Atlanta; as well as seven nieces and nephews; numerous great-grandnieces and nephews, and many life-long friends.

Services to celebrate Penny's life will be held at a later date.

Her family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter 8180, Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or to The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 41h ago
Updated from a classic 15th-century drama, the Alliance’s “Everybody” (continuing through Oct. 2) features Deidrie Henry. (Courtesy of the Alliance Theatre/Greg Mooney)

Credit: Greg Mooney

‘Everybody’ sends Alliance’s Booth off with a bang
1h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
12h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
12h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
12h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker. (File photos)

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Walker attacks Warnock on race in Senate contest
1h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Darby, Walter
Wynn, Geraldine
8h ago
Schulz, Gretchen
8h ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
17h ago
Live updates: King Charles arrives for Edinburgh procession
44m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top