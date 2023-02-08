X
Barnett, Martha

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BARNETT, Martha J.

Funeral Services for Ms. Martha J. Barnett, will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. A Visitation will be held at the mortuary Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 12:00 NOON until 7:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

