BARNETT, Brandon Dwayne



Brandon Dwayne Barnett, age 41, of Atlanta, GA, suddenly passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.



Funeral services for Brandon will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Better Way Ministries, 800 Stallings Rd., Senoia, GA, 30276 with Brother John Barrow officiating. Graveside services will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA with Rev. Harold Savage Officiating. The family asks those to attend a reception following burial at The Home of Barry and Scarlett Sutlive "The Farm". The family will gather with friends on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.



Brandon was born March 31, 1980 in Atlanta, GA to his beloved parents, Dwayne Truman Barnett and Scarlett Black Sutlive. Brandon loved soccer, watching the discovery channel and was an amazing artist. He especially loved his new tennis shoes. Times dearest to Brandon's heart was the moments he spent with his children, his brothers and his family. He had a passion for cooking, he could take anything out of a can and it could make it seem like it was gourmet. He was excellent on the grill, better than George Foreman himself! The most we will miss will be his sense of humor. On a cloudy day he could make the whole world shine. Brandon's road he walked was anything but easy, yet he picked up his share of scars along the way. But now he is standing in the sun, He has fought his fight and has run his race. The pain is now a million miles away.



He is survived by his father, Dwayne Truman Barnett and stepmother, Mary; mother, Scarlett L. Sutlive and stepfather, Barry; beloved children, Nima, Naomi and Xander; cherished brothers, Barry Sutlive Jr. and wife Sydney, Tucker Sutlive, Spencer Sutlive and Stephen Piacentini; loving sister, Christina Wilson; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.



Flowers are appreciated, or In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Better Way Ministries, https://abetterwayministries.com, 800 Stallings Rd., Senoia, GA 30276.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



770-448-5757.



