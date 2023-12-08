Obituaries

Barnett, Blondine

File photo
File photo
Dec 8, 2023

BARNETT, Blondine

Age 82, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11 AM, Central Holiness Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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