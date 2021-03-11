BARNES, Ronald Horace "Ronnie"



Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" Horace Barnes, 68, of Stockbridge, Georgia went home to be with the Lord in the early morning of February 24, 2021 after a lengthy battle with heart and renal disease. Ronnie was born in Decatur, Georgia on September 19, 1952. He was the third child of the late Horace and Elizabeth Barnes. He enjoyed all the activities of growing up in a neighborhood of friends who could play outside from early morning to late night and never grow tired of adventuring together. He worked at Colonial Stores during high school and saved enough money to buy his first car. Ronnie graduated from Columbia High School and later from DeKalb Technical College (now Georgia Piedmont Technical College) with a degree in diesel mechanics. He went to work as a mechanic for Mack Trucks and had a 35-year career during which time he became the Regional Service Manager for the Southeast Region. Following retirement from Mack, Ronnie then worked for Nextran Trucks until his retirement in 2020.



Ronnie married the love of his life, Barbara Morris Barnes, 38 years ago and they had one son, Ronald Blivin Barnes who preceded Ronnie in death two years ago. In his later years, one of Ronnie's greatest pleasures was serving on the Parking Team at Stockbridge Community Church. He and Barbara spent many Sundays, rain or shine, greeting arriving worshippers and helping everyone find where they needed to be. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Barbara, sisters Dr. Joan Read and Sharon Seabolt, brother Pat (Barbara) Barnes, sister-in-law Pat (Joe) Smith, brother-in-law Mike Morris and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.



The family would like to express a special thank you to the Emory Critical Care Team, ICU 5 North who provided such loving and excellent care for Ronnie during his last days.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Stockbridge Community Church with Pastor Chris Woodson officiating. In lieu the family request that donations be made to Stockbridge Community Church at 4401 Highway 155 North, Stockbridge, GA 30281. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



