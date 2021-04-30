ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BARNES, Priscilla<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Priscilla M. Adams Barnes, age 82 of Paulding passed away on April 27, 2021. Service will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Marvelous Light Church, Overseer James E. Chandler, 2160 Lee Rd., Lithia Springs, GA 30122. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be held in Blue Island, Illinois. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel 770-489-6751.</font><br/>

