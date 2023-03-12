BARNES, Michael Hedrick



Barnes, Michael Hedrick, age 41, died on February 6, 2023. Michael was born in Albuquerque, NM, but spent most of his life in and around Atlanta. A delightful traveling companion, insightful film critic, thoughtful gift-giver, and skillful cook, with an edgy, provocative sense of humor, Michael was a passionate and talented musician and drummer. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.



Michael is survived by his parents, Mark R. Barnes (Karen) and Rosemary Greene Barnes; his sister, Susannah Wallace (Kevin); his uncle and aunt, Walter and Linda Barnes; his uncle, Geoffrey Greene; and cousins, Matthew Barnes (Karin), Daniel Barnes (Darcy), and Kelly Barnes Iverson (Eric).



A Memorial Gathering will be held on March 18, at 3 PM, at eyedrum art and music gallery, 515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30312. All family and friends are welcome.

