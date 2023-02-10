BARNES, Linda Ann



Mrs. Linda Ann Barnes, age 74, of Douglasville, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was a wonderful wife, Mom, Grammy, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Alec Larue Barnes. She is survived by her daughters, Shanda Lanell Hegwood (Brian) of Douglasville, GA and Heather Leigh Pechter (Alan) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Matthew Keith Hegwood (24), Jackson Dean Pechter (15), Sydney Alexis Pechter (12) and numerous other relatives. A graveside service will be held on February 10, 2023, 11:30 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

