BARNES, Jerry C.



It is with a heavy heart that I tell you of the passing of Jerry C. Barnes, age 84; he passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2023, with his loving wife, Marti, by his side. There will be a Celebration of Life reception on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1-3 PM at North Springs United Methodist Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia.



