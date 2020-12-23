BARNES, Jason C.



Mr. Jason C. Barnes of Atlanta, GA passed on December 19, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 1PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Service will be able for live streaming at www.mbfh.com. Public Viewing Monday December 28, 2020 1PM-6PM. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000.



