BARNES, Eloise Tinsley Tow Age 88, of Cumming, passed August 24, 2020. Service August 27, 1 PM at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
Credit: File
BARNES, Eloise Tinsley Tow Age 88, of Cumming, passed August 24, 2020. Service August 27, 1 PM at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040