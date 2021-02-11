BARNES, Carolyn



Carolyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. After marrying in 1959, she and her husband made their home in Atlanta in 1960 and raised four children in Midtown. She was a devoted mother and a fixture at her children's schools, always helping out. When her children began to grow up, she became involved in many social and political arenas and was employed for many years as an Executive Assistant, eventually retiring from the Department of Family and Children Services in 2003 after 13 years of service there. She had a passion for dancing, especially to Big Band music and she instilled the love of music and dance in all of her children. She loved her large family and enjoyed having everyone over for holiday celebrations, as well as hosting socials, whether it was organizing school and neighborhood events, or having informal gatherings of friends for dinner or chats over coffee. The door to her home was always open and welcoming to all. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association.



